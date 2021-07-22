Bennett Says Unvaccinated Endangering the Country

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:22 pm |

Israeli motorists waiting on line at a drive-through coronavirus testing complex, in Modi’in, on Wednesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett intensified his vaccination rhetoric on Thursday as he again urged Israelis to get the anti-covid shots and inveighed against those who refuse to do so.

“One million Israelis are refusing to get vaccinated. They are endangering the entire population, they are endangering the other 8 million citizens in the country,” he declared in a live primetime address.

“Every citizen over age 12 who doesn’t have a medical reason not to must go get vaccinated,” he urged, and warned that if they don’t, they could be responsible for a fourth national lockdown.

“If you know a vaccine refuser, convince them, explain to them that they are risking others’ health. Don’t give up on them,” he said.

Bennett’s speech came as the government reimposed the “Green Pass,” limiting attendance at large events to those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, or who present a valid negative test result.

In recent days, efforts have been made also to tighten the quarantine regime at Ben Gurion Airport and enforcement of regulations, including threats of fines for violators.