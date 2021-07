YERUSHALAYIM -

Friends and family of late IDF soldier Oron Shaul protest outside the Ashdod port in 2016. (Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Thursday with the family of IDF soldier Oron Shaul, Hy”d, whose body is being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, Coordinator for Captives and Missing Persons Yaron Blum and military secretary to the prime minister Avi Bluth took part in the meeting as well.

Bennett stressed to the family that he is personally committed to bringing back the soldiers and civilians being held captive in Gaza.