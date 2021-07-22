Over 1,300 New COVID Cases; Corona Cabinet to Meet

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 3:18 am |

Healthcare workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive-through complex to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, in Modi’in, on Wednesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry Thursday morning reported that 1,336 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 77,512 tests conducted over the previous 24 hours, putting Israel’s infection rate at 1.74%.

Out of 9,673 active patients, 72 were in serious condition, with 15 of them connected to ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic stood at 6,455.

Some 120 of the new patients returned from abroad over the past 10 days.

The Coronavirus Cabinet was set to meet Thursday afternoon, with officials estimating that new restrictions are necessary in order to curb the surge in cases.

On Wednesday, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nachman Ash said that he supports bringing back stricter health measures, including the Green Pass mandate, capsule learning at schools and mandatory quarantine for all returning travelers from abroad.

Prof. Ash said that the “Happy Pass” order that came into effect on Wednesday morning is not enough to curb the spread of the Delta variant.