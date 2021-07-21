Girl From Manchester Killed in Crash; Mother and Brother Injured

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:39 pm |

A 16-year-old girl from Manchester was killed in an auto accident, and her mother and brother were injured, as the family was traveling for a vacation in Scotland.

Readers are requested to daven for Rus Sarah bas Chana, and Yosef Avraham ben Rus Sarah, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael. The mother suffered serious injuries, and the boy was critically injured and is undergoing surgery at a hospital in Newcastle, England.

The father and three children are being treated for minor injuries, while three other children were not hurt.