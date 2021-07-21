Senator Schumer Thanked for His Efforts to Procure Fixsler Visa

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:33 pm |

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). (Reuters/Al Drago/File Photo)

Boro Park Community leaders sent a letter to Senate majority leader Charles Schumer thanking him for his ongoing efforts to facilitate the transfer of Alta Fixsler from England to the United States.

The young 2-year-old has been hospitalized in the United Kingdom, where the courts have ruled that she is to be removed from life support. Her parents have been fighting the ruling, and want to bring her to the United States where she could continue her treatment.

On June 21, 10 Senators signed a letter to President Biden requesting he intervene in the case. On Friday, June 25, Senator Schumer sent a letter to Karen Pierce, the British Ambassador to Washington, informing her that he was working on obtaining a visa for Alta, and urging all health decisions be halted during the process.

By Friday, July 2, the visas were finalized, and Schumer once again spoke up on behalf of the young child. “All the Fixslers want is to follow their faith and get their little girl the best care in the process,” Schumer said in a statement. “The images of little Alta make your heart melt, and to know just how much her parents love her inspires us to do all we can to ensure her best chance.

Aside from this federal action of securing a visa, I also offer my most fervent prayers to her and her family.”

On Friday, July 9, the British court rejected the family’s plea, and the parents are currently appealing to the Supreme Court.

In their letter thanking Senator Schumer, community leader of the BPJCC wrote, “Family control over medical decisions regarding critically ill patients is a highly valued and vital liberty reinforced by the First Amendment to the Constitution when based on the practice of faith.”

The letter ended with an expression that they were “eternally grateful for your leadership and steadfast support in ensuring that all people have the freedom and right to both practice their religion and make personal medical decisions.

“Many people in the community felt that we owe a debt of gratitude to Senator Schumer for his response and his efforts on behalf of the Alta Fixsler,” said Mr. Avi Greenstein, the CEO of BPJCC. “He extended himself on their behalf and brought comfort to the distraught family. The community sent this letter to express its heartfelt thanks to the senator.”