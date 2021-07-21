NYC to Mandate Vaccines for Public Hospital Employees

NEW YORK -

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability last week. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City will require all employees of the city’s public hospitals and health clinics to be vaccinated, the New York Post reported.

The order will cover Health + Hospitals employees and staff at the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s public clinics, and will go into effect beginning in August.

The order comes as the Delta variant is causing a swell of coronavirus cases throughout the city, and causing the number of hospitalizations to rise. An average of 1.72% of tests administered in the last seven days are coming back positive, as opposed to 0.96% in the week prior. People who are vaccinated may catch a mild version of the more infectious variant, but it is the unvaccinated who are at risk of serious illness.

Less than 60% of Health + Hospitals staff are fully vaccinated despite being some of the first people eligible for the vaccine, something Mayor Bill de Blasio has publicly criticized. Overall, 64.6% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and 69.8% have had at least one dose.