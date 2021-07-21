Dubai Beats Heat With Rain-Making Drones

NEW YORK -

Dubai officials are using drones to create rain as the Gulf country struggles with scorching heat up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The drones are part of “cloud seeding,” which sends drones into clouds and shoots electric charges into them, causing them to grow and clump together, which causes more water to be created within the clouds and release heavier rainfalls, the New York Post reported.

The United Arab Emirates is one of several dry countries that are increasingly turning to cloud seeding technology and other artificial rainmaking systems amidst heatwaves and droughts.

“The global water shortage is worsening in many parts of the world, so the demand for fresh water is increasing,” said Linda Zou, a professor at the UAE’s Khalifa University of Science and Technology. “Cloud seeding could be one of the methods that can contribute to alleviating the water problem.”

