BDE: Harav Yitzchok Feigelstock Zt”l

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 1:33 pm |

With great sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of Harav Yitzchok Feigelstock zt”l, one of the leading Rosh Yeshivas of our time.

Harav Feigelstock was the founder and Rosh Yeshiva of Mesivta of Long Beach where he taught hundreds of talmidim, a student of Rav Ahron Kotler zt”l, and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah.

Rav Feigelstock learned in Torah V’daas for many years and became close to HaRav Gedalia Schorr zt”l. Rav Shorr, sensing Rav Feigelstock’s potential, urged him to go to Lakewood and learn under Rav Schorr’s own rebbe, HaRav Aharon Kotler zt”l.

Rav Feigelstock would stay in Lakewood from 1948 through 1970, and became a devoted talmid of Rav Kotler. Rav Feigelstock was one of Rav Kotler’s closest talmidim, and Rav Kotler often discussed serious issues with Rav Feigelstock and asked for suggestions.

After Lakewood, Rav Feigelstock moved to St. Louis for several years and served as a magid shuir. After St. Louis, Feigelstock settled in Long Branch, where he would found and lead the Mesivta of Long Beach for nearly half a century.

Several years ago, Rav Feigelstock suffered a stroke and no longer gave daily shiurim. However, he continued to give talks with yeshiva alumni, which were complied into sefarim.

His brother, Rav Moshe Feigelstock zt”l, was the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Tiferes Elimelech, and passed away in 2015. His brother Rav Hershel Feigelstock zt”l was a Chabad shliach and the rosh yeshivah of Yeshivas Tomchei Temimim in Montreal, and passed away in 2020.

The levayah and kevurah will be in Lakewood, the time has not yet been announced.

Baruch Dayan Haemes.