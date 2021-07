YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8:57 am |

Israeli youth receive COVID-19 vaccine injection, at a vaccination center in Yerushalayim. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

More than a thousand Israelis received their third coronavirus vaccine last week. They were all members of high risk groups.

All those who received this booster will be tested for antibodies two weeks after the vaccination, to learn about its effectiveness.

At the top of the high-risk group are heart transplant patients, with other transplant patients also categorized as within the highest risk group.