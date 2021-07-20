FAA Approves Controversial LaGuardia AirTrain

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:54 pm |

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announcing changes for LaGuardia Airport’s infrastructure Monday July 27, 2015. (Office of the Governor/Kevin P. Coughlin)

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the LaGuardia AirTrain today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

The planned $2 billion elevated train, intended to transport travelers the airport and ease car traffic, has been widely criticized for a roundabout route and for a travel time that could be longer than taking preexisting subway and bus routes. In 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration’s own reviews suggested the project was flawed.

The AirTrain has been championed by Cuomo. In his statement, the governor praised the project as the “culmination of years of advocacy by this administration and a key moment in our efforts to rebuild New York’s infrastructure for the future. As we come out of the COVID crisis, our state and our country have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in a resilient, transformative, and interconnected future.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com