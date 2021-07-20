Dr. Fauci: Academy Wants Kids Wearing School Masks

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:08 am |

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is suggesting parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The academy is recommending that schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults — regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the CBS the academy wants to “go the extra mile” to make sure kids are protected at school because of the rise in cases blamed on the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

That guidance is slightly different from that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has advised mask-wearing in schools just for unvaccinated children and adults.

Fauci says the CDC is “carefully looking” at its COVID-19 school guidance.