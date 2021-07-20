Ben & Jerry’s Israel Sales Zoom Upward While Boycotts Take Hold

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 12:46 pm |

A refrigerator bearing the Ben & Jerry’s logo is seen at a food store in the city of Efrat, over the green line, Tuesday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Israeli ice cream consumers had their say in the uproar over Ben & Jerry’s decision to quit Yehuda and Shomron, as sales of their product soared on Tuesday, according to Arutz Sheva.

“Since the morning hours there has been a significant increase in sales of our ice cream – over 21% over sales on a normal day,” Ben & Jerry’s Israel said in a statement.

“Don’t stop! – We must put pressure on the Unilever Corporation, the owners of the global Ben and Jerry’s, to turn” their decision around, the statement continued.

“We call on everyone to stand firm with us and with the hundreds of Israeli workers who could be affected by the global BDS pressures. As it was yesterday, so it is today – we will continue to sell in all of Israel and to all Israelis.”

Ben & Jerry’s Israel will continue to hold the license to produce the ice cream in Israel until the end of 2022, when their license is set to expire.

Meanwhile, in the opposite direction, an online petition to boycott Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has collected over 3,000 signatures in the 16 hours following the announcememt.

The Coalition for Jewish Values petition states, “We, the undersigned, condemn Ben & Jerry’s decision to end sales in Judea and Samaria, two areas that have been continuously in the possession of the Jewish people for nearly 4,000 years – since Abraham purchased the Cave of the Patriarchs.”

Remarking that Ben & Jerry’s decision to cave to the BDS movement by ending all sales in Judea and Samaria would serve to embolden anti-Jewish hate worldwide, the petition says that “the company’s decision will perpetuate malicious, ahistorical notions and fuel what is already rampant Jew-hatred in the United States and around the world.”

It adds, “In response to Ben & Jerry’s decision to participate in an anti-Semitic boycott, we refuse to purchase any of the company’s products until it abandons this inhuman policy.”

At the same time, numerous kosher supermarkets in the tri-state area have announced they will no longer stock Ben & Jerry’s products, Hamodia reported on Tuesday.

The backlash in the United States was swift and fierce. Gourmet Glatt of the 5 Towns, Shop Delight in Great Neck, Glatt Express in Teaneck, Seasons, Gourmet Glatt of Cedarhurst, Cedar Market in Teaneck, Aaron’s In Queens, Moisha’s Discount Supermarket in Midwood, Market Maven in Baltimore, and Grove Kosher in Florida have all announced they will no longer carry the brand in their stores as a statement of solidarity with Israel.