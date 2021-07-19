Quarantine Likely for All Travelers, Including Vaccinated

Israeli officials are contemplating a quarantine on all travelers entering the country — including the vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19, according to media reports on Monday night.
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to approve the recommendation on Tuesday, Channels 12 and 13 reported.
The measure would represent a more sweeping restriction than currently obtains. Until now, these travelers must only quarantine if they returned from a location designated high-risk by the Health Ministry.
The length of the new self-isolation remains to be determined, probably seven days or four days, Channel 13 says.