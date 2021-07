NEW YORK -

Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:47 am |

In this file photo, New York Police officers stand at the north entrance to Washington Square Park. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The NYPD are searching for two suspects in a kidnapping that took place in the early hours of Monday morning. At least one of the suspects was armed, according to police.

The victim was shortly let go by his kidnappers, for unknown reasons. He was unharmed.

The incident occurred on 15th Avenue and 61 Street around 1 a.m.

The suspects were described as two masked African-American men, who fled the scene in a car with NY plates JLD-4139.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com