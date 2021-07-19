Likud Offers Gantz Prime Ministership

YERUSHALAYIM -

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks with Likud MK Miki Zohar at the Knesset. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

“If Benny Gantz wants to be prime minister, he will be prime minister — right now,” Likud MK Miki Zohar told the Knesset channel on Monday.

Later on, Zohar, the former coalition whip, addressed a tweet to the defense minister: “Join us to form a national government without the left and without representatives of the Islamic Movement and save the people of Israel from this bad government.”

So far, Gantz has not responded to the invitation.

Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed confidence in Gantz’s mental grasp, that he would reject the offer:

“Benny Gantz is far too intelligent to believe Binyamin Netanyahu again after he so blatantly deceived him in the previous round – so I do not think there is a good chance he will go,” he told a Yesh Atid faction meeting, according to Arutz Sheva.

Lapid added that “one can only appreciate the fact that he (Gantz) is offered suggestions that could dazzle a less sober person…”

Naftali Bennett, who declined a similar offer from Likud before accepting Lapid’s offer to become prime minister, did not comment.