YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:54 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the COVID-19, at the Golani Interchange. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israel will make rapid coronavirus testing kits commercially available, a senior for a major pharmaceutical company said on Monday.

According to Hila Amiel, vice president of Rhenium Medical which manufactures the product, testing kits will be sold at pharmacies nationwide for NIS 25 each.

The product boasts a 99.6% accuracy rate among those who do not carry the virus and 92% among those who do.

The test is approved by the World Health Organization and is subsidized to third world countries.