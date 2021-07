WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Monday, July 19, 2021 at 6:50 am |

A soldier stands guard in a tower overlooking Camp Delta at Guantanamo Bay naval base. (Reuters/US Navy/Spc. Cody Black/Handout/File Photo)

The Pentagon said on Monday it had transferred a detainee out of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, the first such transfer during President Joe Biden’s administration.

Abdul Latif Nasir, who had been cleared for release in 2016, was repatriated to Morocco. The transfer brings the number of detainees at the prison to 39.