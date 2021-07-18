Police and Shomrim Looking for Suspect After Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 11:21 am |

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force and Shomrim are investigating an antisemitic robbery and assault that took place Erev Shabbos.

On Friday, on New York Avenue between Avenues J and K in Midwood, a Jewish man walking to shul was attacked by two men. They punched their victim repeatedly and grabbed and stole his tallis, teffilin and siddur, and then fled. The 41-year-old victim chose not to go to the hospital.

All the items that were stolen were recovered later. With the assistance of Shomirm, police, and local residents, the tallis, teffilin, and siddur were all recovered.

Police described the two attackers as Black men, assumed to be in their early 20s.