Lapid to visit Morocco for Opening of Diplomatic Mission

Yair Lapid speaks during a at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Morocco in August for the opening of Israel’s new diplomatic mission in Rabat, Axios reported.

Lapidand Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed the former would visit on August 10 or 11, depending on coronavirus restrictions.

Lapid would be the first Israeli minister to visit Morocco since the Abraham Accords reestablished diplomatic relationships in December 2020. Morocco received recognition of Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara by the Trump administration in exchange.

The Moroccans did not fully normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, with the two countries agreeing to diplomatic liaison offices instead of embassies.

Morocco is expected to convert its diplomatic liaison office in Tel Aviv into an official embassy, so long as the Biden administration does not roll back recognition of Moroccan control of Western Sahara.

Israeli officials said that Morocco and Israel may announce an upgrade of the diplomatic offices to full embassies during Lapid’s visit.

