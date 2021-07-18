Israel Eyes Restrictions on Travel Abroad

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:45 pm |

Israelis were again exhorted on Sunday not to go on vacations abroad, amid worries over the spreading coronavirus variants in many countries.

The new director-general of the Health Ministry told reporters that “now is not the time to fly,” and that only essential trips should be made, the same message Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave last week.

Prof. Nachman Ash also said that the ministry would, in the coming days, recommend that the “happy badge” being issued for large gatherings and weddings be expanded to a full “green passport.”

While travel outside the country is still permitted though discouraged, that may soon change.

The government is considering a raft of restrictions on international travel, including the possible shutdown of Ben Gurion Airport, Channel 12 news reports.

Though no decision has been made nor has a target date been set, the government has ordered that plans be readied to implement them, according to the report.

The report also says that the government is considering requiring all arriving travelers to fully quarantine, even those coming from destinations without high morbidity rates.