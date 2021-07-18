4 Israelis Injured in Stoning Attacks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 6:31 pm |

Scene of the second incident. (United Hatzalah)

Four Israelis were injured were injured in two separate stoning attacks that took place near the Damascus Gate in Yerushalayim on Motzei Tisha B’Av, according to United Hatzalah.

In the first incident, a man, woman, and a one-year-old infant were lightly injured after rocks were thrown at a Jewish vehicle near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. The family was treated at the scene by an Arabic United Hatzalah volunteer, then taken to Hadassah – Mount Scopus hospital.

In the second incident, rocks were hurled at another Jewish car, injuring the driver.