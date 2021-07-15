Netanyahu Trial Postponed Until September

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2:49 pm |

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu seen during a recent Knesset session. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s trial on corruption allegations was postponed on Thursday, marking the fourth time it has happened.

The reason given for the postponement was “personal reasons” of key witness Ilan Yeshua, the former CEO of Walla.

The trial was scheduled to reconvene, after a previous delay since June 16, for trial testimony next Monday. The new date for rerestarting is September 13, after the court’s summer recess, which begins next week and ends September 1.

Disputes over the handling of evidence and requests by Netanyahu’s lawyers to examine the evidence have slowed the pace of the proceedings, though prosecutors agreed to a postponement last time.

In addition, there will be a number of off days in September when the courts shut down for the Chagim.