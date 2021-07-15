Knesset Does Not Approve the Dayanim Bill in Final Readings

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 4:21 am |

Chareidi MKs celebrate the falling of the Dayanim Law, Thursday morning. (Asher Medina)

At the end of a lengthy debate and after all reservations were rejected, a vote in the third reading of the Dayanim Law recorded a tie of 51-51 Thursday morning, when Knesset Speaker Miki Levy mistakenly voted against instead of voting in favor. After receiving legal advice, the Knesset Speaker said, “There was no majority in the third reading vote. The law in the third reading did not pass. The legal advice will examine the consequences of the result of 51-51, at the moment the law has not passed.”

According to the proposal, the Dayanim committee will have 13 members: the two Chief Rabbis; two judges of the Great Rabbinical Court, to be elected a member of its judges for three years; according to the approved amendment, the government will have three representatives on the committee (instead of two currently): the justice minister (whom the government may, with his consent, appoint another minister in his place), the minister of religious services, and another member of the government elected by him; two attorneys, to be elected by the National Board of the Bar Association for three years; according to the approved amendment, two female rabbinical advisors will serve on the committee (instead of one currently), who will be elected by the justice minister and the other by the religious affairs minister, within three months of the formation of the new government.

After the vote fell, Chairman of United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni said: “I kept saying that a government that has been fraudulently formed and signs coalition agreements that are against the Torah and halachah does not have siyatta d’iShmaya.”

