Israel Reports Over 700 New COVID Cases for Third Day, Spike in Seriously Ill

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 5:48 am |

A healthcare worker takes COVID test samples at a drive-through complex in Netanya. (Chen Leopold/Flash90)

Israel on Thursday reported more than 700 new daily coronavirus cases for the third day in a row as well an increase in the number of seriously ill patients.

The Health Ministry said 765 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, of whom 71 were confirmed as carriers during testing at Ben Gurion Airport. After 56,075 tests had been conducted, the contagion rate now stands at 1.38%.

The ministry said 54 patients are in serious condition, an increase of one from the day earlier and a rise of nine from two days ago. At least 16 patients are connected to ventilators.

Two people died of coronavirus-related complications on Wednesday, putting the official death toll at 6,443.

In Israel, there are 5,372 active patients currently ill with the disease. Of those, 467 are in Tel Aviv, 283 in Netanya, 265 in Petach Tikvah, 180 in Rishon LeTzion, 155 in Yerushalayim, 151 in Kfar Saba, 142 in Cholon, 139 in Pardes Chana-Karkur, 128 in Ashdod, 122 in Kfar Yona, 113 in Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut, 111 in Herzliya and 101 in Chadera.