Israel Inks Links with Morocco, UAE on Cyber and Environment

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 1:17 pm |

Israel signed agreements for cooperation with Morocco and the UAE, on cybersecurity and environmental protection, respectively, according to media reports on Thursday.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate announced the signing of a cybersecurity cooperation agreement with Morocco, the first of its kind since the two countries restarted relations last year.

The agreement was signed in Rabat this week in the presence of Yigal Unna, the director general of the Israeli cyber directorate, his Moroccan counterpart General El Mostafa Rabii, and Moroccan defense minister Abdellatif Loudiyi.

Also on Thursday, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) and United Arab Emirates Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al-Muhairi inked a series of agreements for bilateral cooperation regarding the environment.

The agreements call for joint research and development in combating the climate crisis; protecting endangered species; protection, conservation and restoration of the marine and coastal environment; waste prevention, reuse and recycling; and more.

“The United Arab Emirates and Israel share strategic views in the field of the environment, both nationally and internationally, as part of the commitment to the Paris Agreements and the adoption of international environmental protection practices,” said Al-Muhairi.