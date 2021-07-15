Heat Wave Forecast for Tisha B’Av

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2:47 pm |

The Israeli Meteorological Service warned on Thursday of searing hot weather during Shabbos and Tisha B’Av, which falls out on Motzei Shabbos this year.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high on Sunday as 95°F in Yerushalayim, 90°F in Tel Aviv, and 109°F in Eilat.

The Health Ministry advised the public, in particular the elderly and those with preexisting conditions, to avid being out in the sun, stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary physical exertion during the “extreme” heat.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service called on those fasting to drink large quantities of water beforehand, and said that the sick and elderly should consult with their doctors before deciding to fast.

“The Israeli summer has many pleasant sides to it, but now we are entering the more difficult period in terms of heat and humidity,” IMS forecaster Oren Davidoff told the Walla news site.

The heat wave is expected to continue into the middle of next week.