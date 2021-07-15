Happy Pass Decreed for Weddings

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wearing mask to protect against coronavirus infection. (Noam Revkin Fenton/FLASH90)

After several days of deliberation over whether to bring back the green pass for large gatherings, the government has opted for a lesser evil—a “happy pass” (for simchas) that will allow participation in weddings for those who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for Covid.

Less restrictive than the green pass, it will facilitate gatherings indoors of over 100 people (no maximum), though masks will be required while not eating or drinking.

“Our goal is to allow weddings and celebrations to take place in halls with minimum harm to the events industry and maximum protection of Israeli citizens,” said Bennett, who made the decision in consultation with Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

The announcement came after the ministers met with event hall owners who discussed different options.

The measure was expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day and take effect next Wednesday.