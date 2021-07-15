BREAKING: 23 Oorah Camp Staff Members Rushed to Hospital for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

NEW YORK -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:18 pm

Twenty-three adult staff members and college-students on a program in Oorah’s Boy Zone Camp were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide leak in their building. Fifteen were treated with oxygen on camp grounds.

They were transported to three local hospitals for treatment, CNY Central reported. The county is investigating the cause. They are reported to be in stable condition, b’chasdei Hashem.

No child campers were harmed.

In a statement to staff, the camp confirmed the incident and said local emergency responders were quickly available for aid. No campers were harmed, and the daily activities and programing continued as usual.

“Safety is, as you know, our top priority and our camps passed all required safety inspections prior to opening,” the camp wrote. “We are working with the appropriate personnel to resolve the issue that caused the leak and conducting inspections to ensure there is no further risk.”

This is a breaking story and will updated when more information is available.