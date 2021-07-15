Bennett Meets With Family of Hadar Goldin, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:42 am |

Simcha Goldin. (Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the family of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, on Thursday, whose remains have been in Hamas’ possession since 2014.

Hadar’s parents, Simcha and Leah Goldin, along with outgoing National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat and Prisoner of War and Missing Persons Coordinator Yaron Blum, were present at the meeting.

The meeting took place as the first of a series of meetings Bennett is set to hold with families of Israeli POW and missing persons.

Bennett told Goldin’s parents he will keep in contact with them and assured them his door is open.