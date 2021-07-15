BD”E: 9-Year-Old Niftar in Accident in Chicago

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:33 am |

A tragedy occurred in Chicago on Wednesday evening, when a 9-year-old boy playing on his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck.

Authorities identified the boy as Hershell Weinberger, a”h, on Thursday morning. Collive reported that the family are members of Chicago’s Chabad community. His parents, Shamai and Sara Leah Weinberger, live on the 2900 block of West Chase Avenue.

According to the Chicago Tribune, police and EMTs were called at 8 p.m. to the 7300 block of North Sacramento Avenue in West Rogers Park. A 48-year-old man had been driving his pickup truck travelling north on north on Sacramento Avenue when he struck Hershell, who had been riding his bike east on the sidewalk to the north of the intersection of North Sacramento and West Chase avenues. It was not clear if the boy was struck as he was crossing the street or when he was already on the sidewalk.

Hershell was rushed to the hospital by Hatzolah but rachmana litzlan, the doctors were unable to save him.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit. As of now, he has not been charged with anything, and it is unclear if it was a tragic accident or deliberate.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.