Air Quality Health Advisory Listed for NYC

NEW YORK -

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 9:38 am |

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued a warning on Wednesday that the pollution levels in the air of New York City, Rockland and Westchester Counties on Thursday would be a cause for health concerns.

Due to the heat, more ozone smog is created and circulates in the atmosphere. The ozone smog is not like the ozone layer in the earth’s atmosphere, but is created from vehicle exhaust and other polluting gases and chemicals.

People, especially young children, those who spend a lot of time outdoors, and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma) should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity, especially when ozone levels are the highest in the afternoon to early evening. Those experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.

People are urged to stay indoors, use fans to circulate air, keep their blinds closed, limit use of household appliances, and if they have to go out, to limit their car use to prevent more exhaust, and instead use public transit.

The advisory will be in effect 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Thursday.