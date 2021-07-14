Plaque Commemorating Meron Victims Was Vandalized

YERUSHALAYIM -

The vandalized sign in Meron, as seen Wednesday. (Haskupim)

The memorial plaque in memory of the 45 victims of the Meron disaster was vandalized and deliberately destroyed overnight Tuesday.

After people discovered the vandalism, representatives of the Meron Disaster Families Forum filed a complaint with the police.

“Tonight a red line has been crossed. This is ugly vandalism that shocks and disgusts the heart of every Jew wherever he is,” the families’ forum said.

Last month, the government decided to set up a state commission of inquiry into the tragedy, headed by former High Court President Miriam Naor.