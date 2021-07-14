Over 700 New COVID Cases for Second Straight Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 6:09 am

A technician holds a box containing test tubes at a, HMO in Rechovot. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

For the second straight day, the Health Ministry Wednesday morning reported over 700 coronavirus cases, with 754 cases reported.

That is up from the 730 cases reported on Tuesday, and is the largest number of new cases detected in a single day since late March.

With 59,478 tests conducted on Tuesday, the infection rate stands at 1.45%.

Out of 5,172 active patients, 53 are in serious condition, with 15 connected to ventilators.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 6,440.

Thus far, 5,735,296 Israelis have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 5,202,339 people having received both their first and second dose.