Retirement Age for Women to Go Up

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 12:44 pm |

An elderly jewish man walks with his transistor radio at the Saker park in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Knesset will soon take up the matter of the official retirement age for women, after Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman’s office said on Tuesday that he will propose raising the age from 62 to 65, Globes reported.

The age will shift gradually, according to the draft of the Economic Arrangements bill to be introduced to the Knesset by Liberman.

The retirement age for men in Israel has been 67 for some years, and no change is contemplated.

According to the proposal as of now, the retirement age for women would be upped from 62 to 63 by 2024, and from 63 to 65 by 2032. After 2038, the retirement age will be linked to life expectancy, as calculated by the Central Bureau for Statistics.

The bill notes that in most OECD countries, the retirement age for women has been equalized with that of men.