Rare Coin Finds in the Binyamin Region

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6:56 am |

A coin dating to the Bar Kochba revolt.

Two rare coins have been discovered at an archaeological survey in the northeast of Israel’s Binyamin Region.

One coin, discovered at Khirbet Jabaat, dates back to the Jewish revolt against the Romans and was minted in the year 67 CE. One side of the coin bears a depiction of a grape leaf and the Hebrew inscription “Cherus Zion,” while the other side is imprinted with a cup and the inscription “Year Two.” The coin is the latest Bayis Sheini-era find unearthed at this site, which includes mikvaos, secret tunnels, stone vessels and burial caves.

The second coin was the first tangible evidence that the area in question had been under the administrative control of Bar Kochba, and might even testify to the existence of a Jewish community in the region until 134-135 CE, despite the prevailing belief that all Jewish communities to the north of Jerusalem were razed in the great revolt of the 7th decade CE and never resurrected.

One side of the coin is imprinted with a palm frond surrounded by a wreath with the words “Lecherus Yerushalayim.” The other side depicts musical instruments, possibly a harp, and the name “Shimon” Shimon Ben Kosevah, better known as Shimon Bar Kochba.

The Binyamin Regional Council and the grassroots heritage preservation organization Shomrim al Hanetzach called on the government to adopt a national emergency plan to save the sites.