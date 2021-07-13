Israel’s Number of Serious Coronavirus Infections Stable; Over 700 New Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli youth receive Covid-19 vaccine injection, at a vaccination center in Tel Aviv, July 4. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Health Ministry data indicated 730 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours. This is the highest number in the current wave of infections, since March 25. After 58,101 tests had been conducted, the contagion rate now stands at 1.26%.

Despite the rise in cases serious cases remain at 45, with 10 patients currently ventilated.

Laboratory data on landings at Ben Gurion Airport over the past 10 days show 65 returnees tested positive for the virus. 12 were returning from Spain, eight from Turkey, seven from Britain and seven from Georgia.

Contrary to the fact that Israel is offering a third dose of the vaccine to those with suppressed immune systems, , in the United States health authorities have decided that there is no need to give another dose of vaccine. The assessment of the American health experts is based, among other things, on a meeting with representatives of the Pfizer company yesterday.

The U.S. decision comes after the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Sumy Swinatan, said on Monday that she did not know of any data indicating that the third vaccine was needed.

The World Health Organization also said that countries should not order reinforcement vaccines when other countries’ citizens have not received any vaccines.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene on Tuesday evening to discuss the reintroduction of further measures meant to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

“We are working on an outline for events and weddings, where the entrance to events that take place in confined spaces will be for vaccinated only or with coronavirus tests,” said Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levi. “Once it is approved by the health minister, it will be approved by the cabinet, but it is still being worked on, there are various complexities here.”