Hezbollah Releases New Footage of Incident That Triggered Second Lebanon War

(Israel Hayom) -

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:22 am |

Footage of the 2006 incident, released by Hezbollah on Monday. (Screenshot)

Hezbollah on Monday released new footage of the 2006 cross-border raid that triggered the Second Lebanon War.

The move, clearly a psychological warfare ploy, comes as Israel marks 15 years since the fatal abduction of two Israeli soldiers took place.

Reservists Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, Hy”d, were patrolling the Israel-Lebanon border fence when they were abducted by Hezbollah terrorists on July 12, 2006. Three other soldiers were killed in the attack, and three more were seriously wounded.

The incident triggered a 34-day military conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed Shiite terrorist group, during which the IDF crippled Lebanese civil infrastructure. On Aug. 11 2006, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved Resolution 1701, declaring the end of to hostilities.

Two years later, on July 16, 2008, Goldwasser and Regev’s remains were returned to Israel as part of a prisoner exchange deal brokered with the Iranian-backed Shiite terrorist group, which saw Israel release five Lebanese terrorists, including infamous murderer Samir Kuntar, as well as the bodies of 199 terrorists captured in Lebanon or Israel.