Arab Arrested on Suspicion of Breaking Into Bnei Brak Shul

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 3:45 am |

Police arrested an Arab resident of Balata in his 30s overnight Monday, on suspicion of breaking into a shul in Bnei Brak last month and stealing two laptops. On Tuesday, police will ask to extend his detention.

The arrest resulted when the suspect returned to the scene of the theft yesterday. Cameras installed on-site showed a person entering the shul’s office. A member of Shomrim recognized the man and rushed to the scene with other volunteers, where the thief was caught red-handed attempting to steal a tablet device belonging to one of the workers.