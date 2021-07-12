Foreign Student Entry Process to Israel Approved

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 12, 2021 at 6:34 am |

A yeshivah bachur walks with suitcases as he makes his way to yeshivah. (David Cohen/Flash90)

A plan to allow entry to Israel for yeshivah and seminary students for the upcoming school year was approved last week by the Population Authority.

The process was first proposed by Rabbi Nechemia Malinowitz of the Igud, who labored tirelessly to see it through until its approval.

The Igud will be exclusively responsible for student visa applications. Approved yeshivos and seminaries will need to submit lists of their new students during the second half of Av. Students must be between the ages of 17 and 25 and must be either vaccinated or recovered from COVID. Recovered COVID patients will be required to present positive PCR tests to prove that they had COVID.

Approved students will receive entry permits to travel to Israel, and upon arriving in Israel, they will be automatically issued A2 student visas, which will be valid until December 31, 2021. Between their arrival in Israel and December 31, students will need to obtain visas for the remainder of their stay in Israel.

At previous times during the ongoing pandemic, students were left hanging until the last minute. Now, thanks to this arrangement, new students can prepare for their upcoming studies knowing that they will be allowed entry to Israel.

It should be pointed out that students and their families must be in touch exclusively with their yeshivos and seminaries, who will guide them in this process.