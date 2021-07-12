Revealed: Israeli Bedouin Transferred Information to Iranian Agent

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 12, 2021 at 7:36 am |

Bedouin businessman Yakub Abu al-Kiyan arrives for a court hearing at the Beer Sheva District Court on Monday. (Flash90)

An Israeli-Bedouin handed over sensitive information to Iranian intelligence officials recently, the Shin Bet revealed Monday.

The suspect in question, identified as Yakub Abu al-Kiyan, a Bedouin from the town of Hura in southern Israel, was arrested on June 10, after he allegedly illegally transferred information to Iran.

According to Israeli security officials, Abu al-Kiyan made the transfer via a Lebanese-Iraqi proxy.

Investigators found that Abu al-Kiyan – who has close ties to several prominent figures in Israel – was in contact with Khaider al-Mashhadani, an agent for Iran’s intelligence gathering efforts. Abu al-Kiyan ran for the Knesset on former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon’s Telem list, which later dropped out of the race.

While in contact with al-Mashhadani, Abu al-Kiyan is said to have kept Iran up to date on recent events in Israel.

The two were also reportedly involved in joint business ventures.

Though Abu al-Kiyan was initially unaware that al-Mashhadani was working on behalf of Iranian intelligence, once he realized whom al-Mashhadani was working for, Abu al-Kiyan was not deterred from continuing to work with the Iranian agent, and even sought a meeting with al-Mashhadani’s handlers, though the meeting was never held.

On Monday, Southern District prosecutors filed serious indictments for contact with a foreign agent and passing information to the enemy against Abu al-Kiyan in the Southern District Court in Be’er Sheva.