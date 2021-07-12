Individual Tourism Could Resume August 1

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 12, 2021 at 3:49 pm |

Travellers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in June, 2021. (Flash90)

The Israeli government is readying a proposal to allow individual tourists to enter at Ben Gurion Airport starting August 1, Channel 12 reported on Monday night. Initially, the plan was to open on July 1, but it was delayed to August 1. Last week, there was pressure to delay it once more until September 1, and last week it was assumed that it would indeed be delayed. However, Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov insisted that it be implemented on August 1 since many tourists have purchased tickets for that date and are planning to visit Israel at that time.

Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov has held a series of meetings with Health Minister Natan Horowitz and other senior health officials

Razvozov will present to the Coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday a plan for the return of individual tourists (currently, only organized tour groups are permitted entry on a limited basis). This will be a relief for thousands, or perhaps tens of thousands of people.

Travelers who have been inoculated with vaccines recognized by international health organizations, aside from PCR tests, will be able to enter the country.

Regarding those who have received vaccinations not so recognized, rapid serological testing (within an hour) will be made available.

Approval and implementation of the plan will depend on the judgment of the coronavirus cabinet and the rate of infections in Israel at the time.