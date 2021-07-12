Israeli Vaccine Gets Needed Boost

YERUSHALAYIM -

A syringe containing a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the Israel Biological Institute. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel’s homegrown covid vaccine, which has lagged behind competitors from abroad, got a boost on Monday.

The Israel Institute for Biological Research and international pharma company NRx Pharmaceuticals have signed an MOU to complete trials and commercialize “BriLife”, the Israeli COVID vaccine.

Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, whose ministry oversees the institute, said: “This agreement is excellent news for Israel’s citizens and highlights the unprecedented achievement of the IIBR. I anticipate that with this agreement, we will be able to complete the development of the vaccine and enable Israel to produce vaccines independently, because as we have seen recently – the corona virus is not going anywhere.”

The commercialization process was led by Tel Hashomer Ltd. which won a tender and was approved by the Accountant General in the Ministry of Finance. The MOU includes the completion of clinical trials in the Ukraine, Georgia and Israel. It also details commercial and marketing processes, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.

NRx Pharmaceuticals will complete the clinical trials needed to increase the statistical sample and to prepare the necessary regulatory files in order to continue the clinical trials and conduct its third phase. The company will conduct clinical trials on tens of thousands of volunteers in the countries with which it has signed cooperation agreements. IIBR will accompany the process and will continue to share knowledge and provide scientific assistance to complete the clinical trials.