Health Minister Denies Mistakes in Covid Policy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1:43 pm |

Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz (left) and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz visit a tent for Covid-19 testing for incoming passengers, at Ben Gurion Airport, Monday. (Flash90)

“We did not make any mistakes,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz declared on Monday in response to criticism of the ministry’s failure to stem the current increase in coronavirus cases, The Times of Israel reported.

Horowitz asserted that increased testing at the airport had succeeded in helping health officials “find the Delta variant and stop its intrusion,” and rejected suggestions that the government had bungled the matter by not shutting down Ben Gurion Airport entirely, as had been done under the previous government.

In a visit to the coronavirus testing facilities at the airport with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Horowitz said they would “continue working to seal the breach at Ben Gurion Airport and ensure that every passenger who lands is tested and quarantined until they receive a result.”

Health officials have blamed the resurgence of infections to travelers who brought back the Delta variant from abroad and did not properly quarantine after arriving.