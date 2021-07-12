Former Hard-Line Lawmaker: The Mossad Is Behind Every Attack Against Iran

(Israel Hayom) -

Monday, July 12, 2021 at 3:54 am |

Firefighters are seen at the scene of a gas pipeline explosion in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, Iran, in 2019. (Tasnim News Agency/via Reuters, File)

The former chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, claimed on Sunday that Israel’s Mossad agency is behind the attacks against his country and criticized the Islamic republic’s security forces for not doing enough to stop the Israeli attacks.

“All the security attacks against Iran are perpetrated by the Mossad. Although these attacks take place in our country, no one has given a serious thought to the problem,” said Falahatpisheh, who is affiliated with the conservative political camp in Iran.

He also called Israel “the Islamic republic’s rival in security and intelligence.”

Falahatpisheh’s words echoed comments made recently by former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former Iranian Intelligence Minister Ali Younesi, who both claimed the Mossad has managed to infiltrate the country’s intelligence services.

Falahatpisheh’s words came amid a series of cyberattacks, mysterious explosions, fires and mishaps that have plagued the Islamic republic in recent months.

On Saturday, the Iranian Transportation Ministry’s website was taken down by what state media said was a “cyber disruption,” a day after an apparent cyberattack on the state railway company.

Fars news agency reported that the hack led to “unprecedented chaos” at rail stations.

Also on Saturday, a loud blast in north Tehran was caused by an “unknown object” exploding in a park near state media headquarters, Iranian state media reported.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi warned on Saturday of possible ransomware attacks unless vulnerabilities in computer systems were dealt with, Iranian news outlets reported.