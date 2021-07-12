Flood Watch Issued for NYC on Monday

NEW YORK -

Bryce E. holds a bucket in front of his car, which stalled as he reached floodwaters on Thursday on the Lodi, N.J., border. (Kevin R. Wexler/The Record via AP)

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for New York City and other parts of the tri-state area on Monday, four days after a sudden downpour flooded highways and subway stations.

Meteorologists are predicting between 2-3 inches and even 4 inches of rain in some areas, the New York Post reported.

Last Thursday, viral videos showed people wrapping their backpacks and packages in trash bags and walking through waist-deep, murky water to get to the train.

“As the front sinks back to the south Monday night, the front will continue to focus thunderstorm activity and heavy rain potential over the watch area, especially in and around the New York City tri-state area,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

