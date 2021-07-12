Biden Congratulates Herzog on Assuming Presidency

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 12, 2021 at 2:35 am |

President Biden’s letter to Herzog.

President Joe Biden on Sunday sent Israeli counterpart Yitzchak Herzog a letter of congratulations on becoming Israel’s 11th President.

Herzog, the former head of the Jewish Agency, a former leader of the Labor party and the son of Israel’s sixth President, Chaim Herzog, was elected into office by the Knesset last month. He was sworn into office on Wednesday.

In his letter, Biden wrote, “I extend my warmest congratulations to you as you take office to serve as the 11th president of the State of Israel.

“I know that you are deeply committed to Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace and security alongside its neighbors. I am confident that in the years ahead you will make valuable contributions to promoting coexistence and tolerance within Israeli society and to championing a message of hope about the future.

“I remain dedicated to strengthening the enduring partnership between our two nations, a partnership rooted in our shared values and decades of close cooperation across all fields between our two governments. I appreciate that you have always been a staunch supporter of our bilateral relationship and look forward to furthering our common interest in advancing peace, stability, and security for Israel and those across the Middle East.

“I wish you all the best in your new role. I look forward to the opportunity to engage with you further on the many challenges and opportunities facing our countries,” the American President’s letter concluded.