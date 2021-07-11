Tenure of Shin Bet Head Extended Again

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 8:04 am |

Prime Minister Naftalia Bennett with Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman during a visit to the Shin Bet headquarters last week.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s proposal to extend Nadav Argaman’s tenure as head of the Shin Bet for an additional month has been approved by the government on Sunday.

Argaman, whose term of office was supposed to end on May 8, had already extended his tenure once before, at Bennett’s request. Argaman is now set to finish his role as head of Shin Bet on October 13.

“I would like to congratulate Nadav Argaman for the extension of his tenure as head of Shin Bet. During his reign, Argaman has been leading the agency with determination and strength,” said Bennett.