Possible Mass Shooting Prevented in Denver

A quick-thinking hotel maid may have averted in mass shooting in Denver, Colorado, when she alerted the police that she saw guns in a room she cleaned.

SWAT teams arrested three men and one woman and seized 16 rifles, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, body armor and illegal drugs on two different floors. The hotel rooms, which had balconies, would have overlooked the crowds of thousands who had arrived in Denver to watch a major sports event, the Denver Channel reported.

“We are incredibly proud that our team swiftly alerted the authorities in this instance,” the Maven Hotel said in a statement. “We are thankful to DPD for their quick action to safely resolve this situation and will continue to work closely with them to support their investigation.”

Law enforcement officers said one of the suspects had social media posts that suggested he was planning a mass killing.

In 2017, a single man set up assault rifles in a hotel room in Las Vegas and opened fire on the crowds at a concert below, killing 60 people and injuring hundreds in one of America’s worst mass shootings. Since then, many hotels have new policies on keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and working with the police.

