Bennett Appoints Former Mossad Official to National Security Advisor

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 4:34 pm |

Dr. Eyal Hulata. (Office of the Prime Minister)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday announced the appointment of Dr. Eyal Hulata to the position of National Security Adviser and Head of the National Security Council.

Dr. Hulata has served in a series of senior administrative positions in the Mossad, including head of the Strategic Planning and Policy Division and head of the Technology Division.

As such, he was responsible for advancing strategic and diplomatic links that are vital for the State of Israel and its security, as well as for developing technological responses to the needs of the agency in a broad range of areas.

A resident of Kfar Saba, Hulata, 45, is married and the father of three. He holds a doctorate in physics from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. He is a graduate of the IDF Talpiyot program for training technological leaders at Hebrew University.

During his 23 years in the Mossad, Dr. Hulata was a recipient of the Israel Security Prize.

Noting his many years of experience, his work and his understanding of the strategic challenges facing the State of Israel in the security and diplomatic spheres, Prime Minister Bennett selected him for the position of National Security Adviser and Head of the National Security Council.

Upon government approval of the appointment, Dr. Hulata will assume office and hold an orderly transition with outgoing Head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat.