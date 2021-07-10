King Abdullah ‘Satisfied’ New Israeli Gov’t Rebuilding Ties With Jordan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 9:57 pm |

Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (Yousef Allan/The Royal Hashemite Court via AP, File)

President Yitzchak Herzog spoke Motzoei Shabbos on the phone with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The President’s spokesman said the King expressed his happiness that relations with Israel are going back to normal.

During the conversation, King Abdullah also congratulated Herzog on his new position. The President’s Office characterized the call as “friendly and warm.”

Herzog thanked King Abdullah, who expressed satisfaction at the recent return of the diplomatic ties between the two countries to their normal routine. He also emphasized the importance of strategic ties between the two nations, for the purposes of advancing peace and regional development.

Herzog also expressed his intention to continue working towards strengthening the ties between the two countries with regard to various civil issues such as economics and tourism.

Last week, Israel struck a deal to sell Jordan an additional 50 million cu.m. of water this year, and allow Jordanian imports to Yehudah and Shomron to go up from $160 million last year to about $700 million.

The deals were concluded after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and King Abdullah met secretly in Amman, followed by a public meeting on Thursday between Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

Bennett and Abdullah are expected to hold separate meetings with President Joe Biden in Washington this summer. Biden expects to host the Hashemite King at the White House on July 19, but no date has been set for the Bennett meeting.

At the end of their conversation, Abdullah and Herzog agreed to maintain an ongoing connection for the purpose of working together to advance cooperation between the countries for the benefit of their peoples and the entire region.